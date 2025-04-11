AFU Defeat Enemy Armored Convoy Carrying Troops In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems“Achilles”, the 43rd separate mechanized brigade and the 40th separate artillery brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas jointly defeated an enemy column of armored vehicles with troops in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Yesterday, the enemy once again resorted to assault actions in the Kupiansk direction. Four armored personnel carriers with enemy infantry were moving towards the positions of the Defense Forces. The occupiers tried to storm the positions of our defenders, but the joint efforts of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems“Achilles”, 43rd separate mechanized brigade and 40th separate artillery brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas gave them a worthy rebuff,” the statement said.

As noted, the enemy offensive was repelled, and no losses of Defense Forces positions were incurred.

“As a result of the combined fire of the adjacent units, 3 BMPs were destroyed: 3 armored personnel carriers, another armored personnel carrier was damaged. Accurate work of artillery and UAV pilots eliminated enemy manpower and equipment,” the military added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the Gart Brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed three Russian cannons near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, using reconnaissance and strike UAVs.