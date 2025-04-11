Over 76,000 People Die Alone In Japan In 2024

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tokyo: A total of 76,020 people died alone in their homes in Japan in 2024, with 76.4 percent aged 65 or older, according to data released by the National Police Agency on Friday.

By age group, the highest number of solitary home deaths occurred among those aged 85 and older (14,658), followed by those aged 75-79 (12,567), and those aged 70-74 (11,600).

Among elderly individuals found dead at home, 39.2 percent were discovered within a day of death. However, 4,538 cases (7.8 percent) involved bodies that went undiscovered for over a month.

Police officials noted that many such cases were identified after reports of uncollected mail or when neighbors or relatives, lacking regular contact, raised concerns.

By region, Tokyo recorded the highest number of solitary home deaths (7,699), followed by Osaka (5,329), Kanagawa (3,659), and Aichi (3,411).

This marks the first time such data has been compiled in Japan. The government plans to use it as a basis for policy development to address loneliness and social isolation.

Japan has been grappling with the issue of "kodokushi" or "lonely death" for decades. The term refers to people, often elderly, who die alone and go unnoticed for extended periods.

The phenomenon first gained public attention in the 1980s and has since become a growing concern amid Japan's rapidly aging population, shrinking household sizes, and weakening social ties.