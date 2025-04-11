Britain Considers Five-Year Deployment Of Peacekeepers In Ukraine - The Telegraph

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An international peacekeeping force led by the United Kingdom and France may stay in Ukraine for up to five years to monitor Russia's compliance with the terms of peace.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, The Telegraph reports.

“Britain is considering deploying troops to Ukraine for five years under plans being discussed by allies,” the article says.

It is noted that such a plan is being discussed within the framework of the“coalition of the willing”, which is looking for ways to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of the hot phase of the war.“Under the plan, one of a number of options on the table, a European-led force would be dispatched to Ukraine to initially deter Russia from breaching any settlement and to offer Kyiv's men some much-needed respite,” The Telegraph states.

This European force, led by the UK and France, will also help protect Ukraine's skies and sea.“But the main aim of the deployment would be to immediately start helping to train and rebuild Ukraine's armed forces to deter another Russian attack. They would later withdraw in stages with final troops to leave around the five year mark,” the publication states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to German intelligence , Russia will be able to restore its troops in five years to the point where it can attempt to attack a NATO country.