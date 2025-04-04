‘Hit’ Director Sailesh Kolanu Disappointed With Section Of Media For Leaking Film Details

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Sailesh Kolanu, the director of actor Nani's upcoming film, 'Hit: The Third Case', has expressed disappointment at a section of the media leaking details of his film which the makers had intended to keep as a surprise for audiences.

Taking to his timeline on X, director Sailesh wrote, 'For every single moment of excitement that is experienced in the cinemas by our audience, there is a story of a huge team working relentlessly for days and nights together, slogging beyond their physical capabilities. All for that moment of impact that we want to create in the auditorium. We take pride in that.”

The director, in his post, then went on to express his thoughts on the state of the media today.

“It's sad to see the plight of the media scenario today, some of whom don't think even for a second before leaking details about the kind of moments that are meant to be enjoyed while watching the movie in the theatres only.

“While the nature of job to report first is understandable, it boils down to the values and ethics of individual journalist and media houses to assess if it's right or wrong to report the findings.”

Recalling that journalists in the past used to exercise their judgement and choose not report certain events because it was not right, he said,“ There are moments in history where journalists raised above their job description and chose not to report some events just because it's not correct. I only wish these certain bunch of people had that kind of class.”

The director further went on to say,“This kind of reporting is not just stealing a film crew's hard work, it's equivalent to stealing directly from the audience.”

Nani plays the role of a tough cop called Arjun Sarkaar in the film. The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It is to hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film will feature Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The film's editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R.