New Duet - Alex Miller And Tracy Byrd Give The World 'The Byrd'

Tracy Byrd and Alex Miller

American Songwriter Premiered The Rollicking Song

- David Allan, Country Music People MagazineNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neo-traditionalist Alex Miller gives the world“The Byrd” with his latest streaming release, the rollicking, toe-tapping '90s inspired romp of a duet with hitmaker Tracy Byrd . Available now for pre-save , the epic fast-moving track brings back the energy of the great“Moe & Joe” duets of the past while staying firmly planted in the modern-day soundscape. Alex and Tracy first performed the song live acoustically on the Coffee, Country & Cody show (Circle TV and WSM Radio) in mid-March. American Songwriter premiered the track online yesterday.“The Byrd” will be released to Country radio later this month.Written by Miller and his producer, friend and hit songwriter Jerry Salley,“The Byrd” (Billy Jam Records), is an homage to Tracy and his long career as it name-checks the star's numerous hits throughout.I said start with“I'm From The Country”And the Drinkin' Bone's connected to a little earwormDo the Watermelon Crawl by the end of the eveningAnd you can thank me later for giving you the Byrd (Miller/Salley)“Jerry and I had a blast writing it,” says Miller.“And getting to sing this with Tracy was just incredible. It's an honor and a whole lotta fun. We've gotten to be pretty good buddies since meeting at a Fair convention a few years ago and I wouldn't trade our friendship for anything.”For Byrd, the chance to join Alex for this duet was a no-brainer.“I was just awed that he felt I was a big enough influence on him that he would write this song for me. It was very flattering,” Tracy admits.“I thought it was a hit the first time I heard it, and I was so excited I sent it to Blake Shelton to see what he thought. He agreed. It's got a great groove and a great melody too, which never hurts. I was in from the get-go.”The two singers are in regular touch and hope to do more projects together in the future. Both agree they'd like to tackle a Country classic and give it new life.“We'll keep folks posted,” Alex says.Fans will have the chance to see Alex and Tracy perform“The Byrd” at one show in July.Alex Miller On TourMay 16 - Mt Juliet, TN - House Concert SeriesMay 23 - Decatur, IL - The Devonshire LakeshoreJune 6 - Frankfort, IN - Prairie Creek ParkJune 7 - Louisville, KY - WHAS-TV CrusadeJune 12 - Marion, VA - The Lincoln TheatreJune 13 - Inman, SC - Music On MillJune 20 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoJune 25 - Hebron, KY - Boone Co. FairJuly 2 - Denton, NC - Denton Family FarmJuly 5 - Leburn, KY - Mine Made ParkJuly 11 - Knoxville, IA - Marion County Fair (Rodney Atkins)July 12 - Greenville, KY - Outdoors Downtown GreenvilleJuly 18 - Hodgenville, KY (private)July 19 - Hodgenville, KY - The Lincoln JamboreeJuly 24 - Boston, MA - The WilburJuly 25 - York, PA - The York State Fair (Alabama)July 26 - Cottageville, WV - Jackson County Jr FairJuly 29 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair (Tracy Byrd)Aug 2 - Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair (Trace Adkins)Aug 6 - Pittsfield, PA - Warren County FairAug 8 - Piqua, OH - Lock 9 ParkAug 9 - Louisville, KY (private)Aug 13 - Put In Bay, OH - Put In Bay AirportAug 16 - Seymour, IN - Jackson Live and Events CenterSept 6 - Viola, DE - Loblolly AcresOct 12 - Rio Grande, OH - Bob Evans Farm

