Listening To People's Demands Key To System Survival: Official

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Listening to the demands and problems of the public is essential for the survival of the Islamic system, the deputy Interior Minister said on Thursday.

The Deputy Interior minister, local officials and a number of scholars, tribal elders and youth representatives participated in a public gathering titled“the implementation of the supreme leader's decrees and strengthening unity of the public” in southeastern Logar province.

Addressing the gathering, Maulvi Mohammad Anwar Dinparwar, Logar's deputy governor, assured that all decrees issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) were completely implemented in Logar and local officials made all their efforts to resolve all of the problems being faced by the people.

He further described the unity of the people of Logar important and said they all supported the Islamic system.

Maulvi Shareefullah, a representative of local scholars said that all of the decrees of the supreme leader about unpleasant traditions in society were implemented and local scholars prevented such bad customs.

Maulvi Abdullah Mukhtar, deputy Interior Minister) said, the people of this province needed to be further united and support the current system for the sake of the country.

Mukhtar also called on IEA officials to listen to the demands of the public and serve them when they need any service.

He also urged officials to ensure justice and allow no one to defame the Islamic system.

At the end of the gathering, a number of local tribal elders shared their problems and demands with the officials and emphasized that the IEA must address the problems of the people.

aw/ma