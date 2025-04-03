Ultra Clean Announces Q1 2025 Earnings Call And Webcast

HAYWARD, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT ), today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, April 28, 2025, after market close and will host a conference call and webcast the same day.

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-836-8184

or 1-646-357-8785. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-646-517-4150 and entering the confirmation code 84790#.

The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .

