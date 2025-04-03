Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French PM: New US Tariffs Spells Disaster For Global Economy


2025-04-03 07:04:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 3 (KUNA) -- The newly announced US tariffs spelt disaster for the global economy, creating greater difficulties for both the US and Europe, said Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.
According to BFM TV, Bayrou indicated that this decision was catastrophic for global economy and a great challenge for Europe and also troublesome for the US and the American people.
Every zone might consider isolation and trade wars might become the norm, he added, saying that such scenarios might occur unfortunately.
He blamed the US administration for turning on its allies, affirming that the world was entering a difficult phase of uncertainty.
The CAC 40 benchmark at the French stock market went down by more than 2.16 percent Thursday due to the announcement of the new US Tariff. (end)
