Rubio Responds To Russian Missile Strike On Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday responded to the Russia's attack on the city of Sumy, expressing condolences to the victims of the assault.

According to Ukrinform, he posted this on the social network X .

“The United States extends our deepest condolences to the victims of today's horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy,” Rubio wrote.

The U.S. Secretary of State added that today's strike serves as a“tragic reminder” of why President Donald Trump and his administration“are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

According to the State Emergency Service, the death toll from the Russian missile attack has risen to 34, with 117 injured, including 15 children.

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg stated that today's Russian strike on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday“crosses any line of decency.”

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink also responded to the Russian missile attack on Sumy.

Photo: Official State Department