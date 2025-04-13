Ukrainian Council Of Churches Condemns Russia's Attacks Against Ukraine During Eastertide

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian state continues to carry out terrorist drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, demonstrating that nothing is truly sacred for it.

This is according to a statement by the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations on Russia's terrorist attacks against Ukraine during the Eastertide, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Despite the festal period associated with the celebration of the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter, the Russian state continues to terrorize Ukrainian cities and villages day and night with drone and missile attacks, as well as shelling. As a result of these attacks in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv and others, many civilians have been killed and injured, housing and other public infrastructure have been destroyed,” the statement reads.

According to the Council, a state that declares itself to be 'Holy Rus' clearly has no sacred values at all. It shows a total lack of respect for the value of human life, let alone respect for the holy days of Christianity and Judaism.

It's worth noting that this year, all Christians - Orthodox, Catholics, and Protestants- celebrate Easter on the same day, making this Easter particularly significant. This year also marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, a historic milestone for all Christians.

“We, heads of Ukrainian Churches and Religious Organizations, strongly condemn the terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities and villages and call on the world's leading nations to take all possible measures to stop Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities to defend itself and protect life. We call on all people of goodwill to pray for the victory of truth and a just peace for Ukraine,” the statement emphasizes.

Leaders of 15 countries condemn Russian missile strike on– President Zelensky

The Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations expresses its condolences to the victims of Russia's state terrorism, and prays to the Almighty for just retribution for those responsible for this and all other acts of terror committed against the people of Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Council of Churches has supported legislation aimed at banning the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.