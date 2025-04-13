Interior Ministry To Hold Several Events For GCC Traffic Week
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI)'s General Directorate of Traffic is organizing several events on the occasion of the 37th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Traffic Week, held under the slogan "No Phone While Driving."
These events aim to stress the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations and to avoid reckless behaviors that threaten drivers and road users.
On this occasion, the General Directorate of Traffic invited the public to visit the awareness exhibition taking place at Place Vendome Mall, from April 16 to 18, between 9am and 9pm.
