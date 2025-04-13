Action Plan Eyes To Cut 37 Million Tonnes Of CO2 By 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Climate Change Action Plan of Qatar aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by at least 25%, equivalent to 37 million tonnes of CO2, compared to business as usual, by 2030.

The Action Plan includes reducing emissions by between 13.8 and 16.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the oil and gas sector, between 5.1 and 6.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the energy and water sector, then between 3 and 3.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the transportation sector, and between 1.6 and 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the building, construction and industry sector.

Additional measures have been taken to achieve the reduction target of 8.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.



No rent correction in sight: Tenants in Qatar wonder why

Over 95% of children in Qatar fully immunised Qatar welcomes US-Iran talks in Oman

Read Also

The Action Plan has identified 36 effective climate change adaptation measures and more than 300 initiatives within the framework of adaptation measures.

The measures include carbon capture and storage, energy efficiency programme, energy conservation in buildings, expansion of renewable energy projects, improving energy and water production efficiency, increased use of public transportation, environmentally friendly electric vehicles, and green building standards, among many others.

Qatar is firmly committed to combating climate change. The Paris Agreement provides a powerful incentive for policymakers to take urgent action to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Accordingly, efforts are focused on the continued pursuit of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, while continuing the imperative of improving adaptation and enhancing resilience to a changing climate.

Specific measures will be implemented within key economic sectors. These measures were developed after a comprehensive review of existing national policies and programmes and their review with key stakeholders. When implemented together, the priority actions represent a major step towards a climate-resilient future in Qatar.

These findings were reached after close consultations with more than 50 stakeholders across the country. To achieve the overarching goal of addressing the impacts of climate change under the National Climate Change Action Plan 2030.

According to the Action Plan, all participating parties must focus their efforts on solutions that reduce carbon emissions in the oil and gas sector and energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the transportation, building, construction, and industrial sectors.

As part of its support for international efforts to combat climate change, Qatar has developed the National Climate Change Action Plan. This plan is based on strategic planning aimed at consolidating economic diversification policies, as stipulated in the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy, and in line with the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

The Action Plan is the path towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Under the plan, Qatar seeks to achieve leadership in the region and beyond in addressing climate change through its determination to implement ambitious and effective measures and to be a source of inspiration and support in the development of national climate change policies and initiatives.