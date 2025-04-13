School Reconstruction And Modern Shelter Near Completion In Vysokopillia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Vysokopillia, Kherson region, extensive work is underway to overhaul a school and construct a modern shelter, which is now 90% complete.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The school in Vysokopillia is one of the key facilities undergoing large-scale reconstruction. While the building is being completely overhauled, a modern shelter is being built nearby to fully comply with government standards,” said Prokudin.

Most of the reconstruction has already been completed, including the installation of a new roof, windows, and insulation for the facade. A boiler room has been constructed, sewerage and water supply systems have been laid, and interior finishing is partially completed. The work remains on schedule.

The shelter, now 90% complete, is being equipped to serve as both a safe place during air raid alerts and a functional learning space for children. It will feature classrooms, ventilation, heating, bathrooms, and a comprehensive fire protection system. The school is preparing to adopt mixed education starting September 1, accommodating over 460 students.

Prokudin expressed confidence in the facility's ability to foster both safety and effective learning.“Each such facility is a step towards restoring normalcy to the community, even amid wartime challenges,” he emphasized.

As earlier reported, Novoraysk in the Kherson region is implementing a water purification project. The village has also renovated shelters and created dedicated spaces for children's education and psychological support.