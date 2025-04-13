War Update: 117 Clashes On Frontline, Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 13, as many as 117 combat clashes occurred on the frontline, with the Pokrovsk sector accounting for 38 enemy assaults on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions, resulting in 196 Russian casualties.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 22:00 on April 13, 2025, on Facebook .

"As of now, a total of 117 combat clashes have occurred," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, the terrorist state launched one missile strike and 93 airstrikes, using two missiles and 143 guided bombs. Additionally, the invaders deployed 1,235 kamikaze drones and carried out around 5,000 shellings on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched two attacks near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attempted to advance four times near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks near Serhiivka, Katerynivka, Ridkodub, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Torske, and Nove.

Two clashes are ongoing near Verkhniokamianske in th e Siversk sector .

In the Kramatorsk sector , six enemy attacks occurred near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne, with two ongoing clashes.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian forces were repelling 15 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, and Leonidivka. Eleven attacks have been repelled, while four are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy launched 38 assaults throughout the day near Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and towards Stara Mykolaivka. Six clashes are still ongoing. Russian aviation launched guided bomb strikes on Nova Poltavka.

Preliminary estimates suggest that in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy suffered 196 casualties (killed and wounded). Ukrainian forces destroyed three mortars, eight reconnaissance UAVs, 13 vehicles, seven motorcycles, one self-propelled artillery unit, 10 satellite communication terminals, and two enemy drone control points The Ukrainian defenders also damaged a tank, a vehicle, a cannon, and an armored combat vehicle.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil. One clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks near Novopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. Airstrikes hit Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Chervone, Malynivka, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector , three enemy assaults were repelled near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky. Airstrikes hit Kamianske and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance and launched an airstrike on Ivanivka.

Meanwhile, in the Kursk sector , the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued operations, repelling 18 attacks throughout the day. The enemy conducted 32 airstrikes, using 53 guided bombs, and carried out 436 artillery shellings, including 14 with multiple rocket launchers.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine vowed a harsh response to the April 13 missile strike on Sumy that killed and wounded dozens of civilians.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff