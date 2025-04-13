Injuries, Damages Reported As Russians Attack Odesa With Drones
Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper shared the update via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“According to preliminary information, four people were injured as a result of the strike. Civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged, and fires have broken out,” he wrote in a post.Read also: Over 60 people injured in Sumy missile strike remain in hospital, some in critical condition – Zelensky
Emergency services are currently working on the scene to contain fires and mitigate the consequences of the attack.
