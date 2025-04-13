Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injuries, Damages Reported As Russians Attack Odesa With Drones

2025-04-13 07:09:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa has resulted in damaged civilian infrastructure, vehicles, and fires, according to preliminary reports. At least four people were injured.

Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper shared the update via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“According to preliminary information, four people were injured as a result of the strike. Civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged, and fires have broken out,” he wrote in a post.

Emergency services are currently working on the scene to contain fires and mitigate the consequences of the attack.

