Over 60 People Injured In Sumy Missile Strike Remain In Hospital, Some In Critical Condition Zelensky

As of now, 68 people injured in the April 13 Russian missile strike on Sumy remain in medical facilities.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this via Telegram .

Zelensky stated that“efforts are ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the Russian ballistic missile strike. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation.”

“68 people injured in the attack are currently in medical facilities, eight of them are in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to save lives and preserve the health of the wounded,” the President noted.

He added that“in addition to the university, the strike damaged five apartment buildings, cafes, shops, and the district court. In total, the Russian attack damaged 20 buildings.”

Zelensky expressed gratitude to everyone involved in assisting people at the site of the attack - emergency medical teams, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, municipal workers, and volunteers.

“Those affected know where to turn for help, and thanks to you, this help is being provided properly and as needed,” the head of state emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at central Sumy. According to earlier reports, 34 people were killed and 117 were injured.