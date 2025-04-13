Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India’S Semiconductor Industry Likely To Double Revenue To $108 Bn By 2030: Report

2025-04-13 03:30:20
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Indian semiconductor industry's revenues are likely to double from $54 billion to $108 billion between 2025 to 2030, according to a report by financial services firm UBS.

The report expects India to gain amid the US-China tariff war that will put the communist giant at a disadvantage and see India emerging as a stronger alternative for global giants looking to set up supply chains.

The report sees strong growth ahead for the market, including a localisation opportunity, which is expected to generate $13 billion in revenues in 2030.

UBS said this 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimate is faster than our forecast for the global semiconductor end market thanks to India's favourable demographics fuelling strong electronics demand (and in turn semiconductors), rising enterprise adoption of advanced semiconductors, and favourable government policies.

India accounts for only 0.1 per cent of global wafer capacity, around 1 per cent of annual equipment spending, and a 6.5 per cent semiconductor end-demand share, the report states.

According to the report, major tech companies are evaluating the relocation of their supply chains amid the ongoing tariff uncertainties triggered by the Donald Trump administration in the US.

A few companies have already embarked on their "China plus one" strategy by diversifying their final assembly locations beyond China, the report points out.

India's tech advantage lies mostly in its vast talent pool in the software and services industry, whereas mainland China's dominance is in tech manufacturing.

In semiconductors, too, India has a unique advantage, with around 20 per cent of global chip designers working in the country for multinational corporations, the report points out.

Despite these uncertainties, the US and mainland China are the top end-markets. India, at 6.5 per cent, is a solid end market for global semiconductors, with $54 billion in revenues in 2025, the report added.

