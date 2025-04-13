Over 95% Of Children In Qatar Fully Immunised

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications office (GCO) has highlighted Qatar's advancements in the healthcare sector as a result of increased government investment in modern facilities, services, and technologies.

In a post on its X account, the GCO said that the strategic development has strengthened the country's healthcare infrastructure, positioning Qatar as a global leader in key healthcare indicators and global rankings, while effectively meeting the healthcare needs of its population.

GCO has listed some of the recent achievements as testament to the advance healthcare provided in the country.



Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez sets new Lusail lap record to grab pole

No rent correction in sight: Tenants in Qatar wonder why

Gaza hospital damaged in Israeli strike: civil defence Qatar welcomes US-Iran talks in Oman

Read Also

As result of Qatar's unwavering commitment to maternal and newborn health, the nation has achieved a remarkable milestone - over 95% of children in Qatar are fully immunised. This stands significantly above the global average of just 85%.

Qatar's infant mortality rate is an impressive 2 per 1,000 live births - far surpassing the global average of 17, according to Unicef. This remarkable statistic underscores Qatar's exceptional commitment to infant health and well-being, positioning the nation as a global leader in healthcare outcomes.

The country has earned global recognition for its efforts and initiatives in healthcare sector.

Qatar was ranked 17th globally in the 2024 Healthcare Index by Numbeo and solidified its position as a leader in healthcare quality and accessibility on the world stage.

In another testament to the excellence of Qatar's healthcare system, four Qatari hospitals have earned a place among the top 100 hospitals worldwide in ranking by Brand Finance.

Qatar is the first country where all municipalities have been recognised as the World Health Organisation's (WHO) 'Healthy Cities' title. This achievement reflects the nation's holistic and sustained commitment to public health and well-being at every level of society.

Qatar University was also certified as a 'Healthy University,' joining Qatar Foundation's (QF) Education City, which had earlier been named 'Healthy Education City'. Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)'s Home Healthcare Services has earned the Person-Centered Care Gold Certification for the second time. Home Health Care Service is one of only 116 healthcare organisations worldwide to earn this prestigious award, and this is their second Gold Certification. Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care represents the highest level of achievement in person-centered care, based on evidence and standards.