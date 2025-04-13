Russian Strike On Sumy Damages 48 Buildings, Some Homes Left Without Gas, Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, residents of several residential buildings have been left without gas, heating, and electricity. In total, 48 residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy City Council, according to Ukrinform.

“Today the enemy attacked the city's civilian infrastructure. A total of 48 buildings were damaged, including 28 apartment buildings, two private homes, and 18 non-residential structures. In total, 92 balcony frames, 741 windows, and three rooftops were destroyed or damaged,” the statement reads.

Throughout the day, rescuers, municipal workers, and NGO volunteers secured 218 windows, dismantled 15 hazardous chimneys and seven balcony frames, removed 30 square meters of dangerous structures, collected and sorted 60 cubic meters of debris.

Volunteers also provided hot meals to emergency workers and affected residents.

By Sunday evening, 42 applications had been submitted by residents requesting inspections of damaged apartments.

As previously reported, on April 13, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy. As of now, 34 people have been confirmed dead, including two children, and 117 have been injured, including 15 children.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine