Switzerland's Parental Leave Reform: Call For 18 Weeks Per Parent
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
They are calling for Switzerland to introduce a combined 36 weeks of parental leave for both parents following the birth of their child.
The popular initiative“A strong society and economy thanks to parental leave (Family leave initiative)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. Supporters stated on their website that the goal is to promote equal opportunities in both professional and family life, emphasising that parenthood is a shared responsibility.More More Parental leave in Switzerland: much ado about nothing
This content was published on Aug 23, 2018 For years, Switzerland has been making noise about parental leave, but the outcome has been underwhelming.Read more: Parental leave in Switzerland: much ado about nothin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment