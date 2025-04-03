Switzerland's Parental Leave Reform: Call For 18 Weeks Per Parent

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A coalition of left-wing and centrist groups launched a popular initiative on Tuesday to replace the current maternity and paternity leave policies in Switzerland. This content was published on April 2, 2025 - 11:11 3 minutes RTS

They are calling for Switzerland to introduce a combined 36 weeks of parental leave for both parents following the birth of their child.

The popular initiative“A strong society and economy thanks to parental leave (Family leave initiative)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. Supporters stated on their website that the goal is to promote equal opportunities in both professional and family life, emphasising that parenthood is a shared responsibility.

