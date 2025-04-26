Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Returns To Jordan

King Returns To Jordan


2025-04-26 02:01:29
Amman, April 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Saturday.
His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, had attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

