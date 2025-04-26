King Returns To Jordan

Amman, April 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Saturday.His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, had attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

