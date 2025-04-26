At Least 34 More Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Total Death Toll: 51,495

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 27 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 34 more Palestinians were murdered and dozens of others wounded, over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, and in airstrikes carried out by the Barbaric Israeli army, yesterday, Gaza's civil defence said.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the civil defence, said that, the marauding Israeli army targeted several residential homes, gatherings, and tents, housing displaced persons, in various areas of the coastal enclave.

At least 13 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on two houses in the west and south of Gaza City, Basal said.

Three other people were killed in two Israeli drone attacks, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, while two were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Al-Zawaida, in the central Gaza Strip.

Nine people were killed, including four, in an Israeli airstrike on a cafe in the city of Deir al-Balah and five in an attack on a Palestinian gathering north of the Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, according to Basal.

Seven others were killed in Israeli shelling, targeting a gathering in the town of Al-Zawaida, in the central Gaza Strip and another in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the south, said Basal.

Since the Zionist Israel resumed its intensified military campaign on March 18, at least 2,111 Palestinians have been killed and 5,483 injured, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza, since the war began in Oct, 2023, to 51,495, with a total of 117,524 people injured, mostly women and children, according to the health authorities in Gaza, yesterday.

As the Zionist Israeli army continues its marauding military operations, clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants break out in various areas of the Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement that,“our members attacked Israeli soldiers, entrenched inside a house in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood, in eastern Gaza yesterday.”

The attack led to multiple Israeli soldiers' casualties, the brigades added.– NNN-WAFA