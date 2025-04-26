Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Russian Assault Group, Armored Vehicles In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, operators from the Ivan Franko Group used FPV drones to destroy enemy armored vehicles and neutralize a Russian assault group on an armored personnel carrier (APC).

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , sharing a corresponding video, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Drone operators from the Ivan Franko Group unit delivered impressive results, skillfully neutralizing the occupiers' armored vehicles using FPV drones. This time, UAV operators neutralized several enemy armored vehicles with precise strikes, effectively marking the end for an APC assault group,” the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 26, 2025 amounted to about 947,610 troops, including 1,110 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.