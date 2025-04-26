Kash Patel Shares Photo Of Arrested Judge In Handcuffs Ex-Attorney General Says It Breaches Govt Policy
Kash Patel posted a picture of Hannah Dugan in handcuffs and being escorted to a vehicle by some officials with caption:“No one is above the law”.
Federal agents on Friday arrested the US judge for allegedly protecting an undocumented migrant, FBI Director said, intensifying the ongoing clash between the White House and the courts over President Donald Trump's hardline deportation policies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment