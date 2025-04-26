Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kash Patel Shares Photo Of Arrested Judge In Handcuffs Ex-Attorney General Says It Breaches Govt Policy

2025-04-26 09:00:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel on Saturday posted a picture of the Milwaukee County circuit judge, Hannah Dugan, possibly violating a government policy on making public the pictures of the defendant.

Kash Patel posted a picture of Hannah Dugan in handcuffs and being escorted to a vehicle by some officials with caption:“No one is above the law”.

Federal agents on Friday arrested the US judge for allegedly protecting an undocumented migrant, FBI Director said, intensifying the ongoing clash between the White House and the courts over President Donald Trump's hardline deportation policies.

