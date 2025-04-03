VARTA's New Portfolio Simplifies Battery Selection

Recognizing the need for various battery requirements resulting from the growing complexity of vehicles, VARTA has introduced a clear, technology-driven portfolio structure featuring a new colour-coded labeling system. The SLI (Starting. Lighting. Ignition) battery (blue label) ensures reliable starting power for conventional vehicles, while the EFB (Enhanced Flooded Battery) variant (silver label) enhances performance in Start-Stop vehicles and commercial vehicles with basic hoteling functions. The AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery (gold Label) is designed for high-demand applications, including advanced Start-Stop systems, highly equipped commercial vehicles, and electrical consumers in EVs.

A brand-new addition is the Li-Ion battery (orange label), tailored for deep-cycle off-grid Leisure applications such as motorhomes and marine use, offering superior energy storage and smart connectivity via a Bluetooth App for end consumers. This clear labeling system simplifies the selection process, reducing complexity both in-store and online.

Theres Gosztonyi, Vice President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios, emphasized the significance of these improvements: "With this new portfolio, we are simplifying the battery selection – and setting a new benchmark in the aftermarket. Now, our customers can navigate the product range more easily, making the best decision to enhance vehicle performance and to increase reliability."

Cutting-Edge Battery Technology for Modern Vehicles

VARTA introduces new Advanced Battery types to meet evolving vehicle demands. The new EFB H9 and AGM H3 batteries offer higher energy efficiency, extended cycle life, and optimized performance for modern vehicles.

For heavy-duty applications, the VARTA ProMotive range has been enhanced with the EFB A-Type, specifically designed to support modern low-voltage systems in today's trucks and commercial vehicles. Following the same design approach, the new AGM B-Type will further optimize performance and reliability, with its go-to-market planned for autumn 2025.

With the rise of digital and off-grid lifestyles, VARTA is launching a premium Li-Ion Leisure range for motorhomes, caravans, and marine applications. It provides twice the usable energy of lead-acid batteries, over 3,000 cycles, a 45% lighter design, and smart connectivity via Bluetooth and CAN bus. The VARTA Li-Ion Battery Check-App offers real-time insights into battery health, charge status, and usage.

Bernadette Gatzemeier, Senior Product Manager at Clarios, added: "The new portfolio is a direct response to the changing demands of the industry. With a clear, structured lineup and cutting-edge technology, we ensure that our batteries not only meet today's requirements but are also ready for the future."

Supporting Wholesalers, Workshops, and Fleets

Beyond the new product portfolio, VARTA continues to support its partners with dedicated services for the automotive sector. Wholesalers and workshops benefit from a streamlined in-store experience and clear customer guidance. They can rely on the VARTA Battery Finder for precise battery selection and professional training to stay up to date with the latest technologies. Fleet operators gain access to the VARTA Fleet Program for expert support and tailored purchasing, while the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator helps optimize investments by analyzing battery performance and cost efficiency.

With the new portfolio, VARTA reinforces its commitment to making battery selection effortless while delivering market-leading performance. From workshops to fleet managers, retailers, and adventure-seekers, the new portfolio ensures that finding the right battery has never been easier.

Visit for more details

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Photo -