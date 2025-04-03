OpenPayd's Barry O'Sullivan Illuminates Embedded Finance at PAY360 2025

At the PAY360 2025 conference, Barry O'Sullivan, Head of Banking and Payments Infrastructure at OpenPayd, shared his insights on embedded finance.

- Barry O'Sullivan, Head of Banking and Payments Infrastructure at OpenPaydLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the PAY360 2025 conference, held on March 25-26 at ExCeL London, Barry O'Sullivan, Head of Banking and Payments Infrastructure at OpenPayd , shared his insights on the transformative potential of embedded finance. Participating in the panel discussion titled "The Golden Opportunity in Embedded Finance," O'Sullivan emphasised the seamless integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, highlighting that "the future of successful embedded finance is invisibility."O'Sullivan elaborated on how businesses can leverage partnerships to implement embedded finance solutions without developing them in-house. He pointed out that collaborating with platforms like OpenPayd allows companies to offer a comprehensive suite of financial services through a single API, streamlining the integration process and enhancing the customer experience.​The panel, moderated by Andrew Doukanaris, Ambassador at The Payments Association, also featured industry leaders Aron Alexander, Founder & CEO of Runa; David Barton-Grimley, Global Strategy Director at 11:FS; and Saira Khan, Head of Partnerships and Innovations at first direct. Together, they explored the evolving landscape of embedded finance and its implications for businesses and consumers alike.PAY360 2025, organised by The Payments Association, is recognised as a premier event in the payments industry, bringing together over 6,000 professionals, 200+ global speakers, and 120+ exhibitors to discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of payments.OpenPayd's participation underscores its commitment to driving innovation in the financial services sector and supporting businesses in navigating the complexities of embedded finance.OpenPayd is a universal financial infrastructure that powers the growth of the digital economy founded by Dr Ozan Ozerk in 2018. By providing seamless, API-driven access to global financial services, OpenPayd enables businesses to move and manage money globally.The OpenPayd platform delivers a full suite of banking and payments services, including payment accounts, trading capabilities, international and domestic payments and Open Banking services - all accessible via a single API. With a growing network of global banking partners, OpenPayd is providing the robust banking infrastructure digital businesses need to thrive.For more information, visit .

