Mirziyoyev Underlines Engagement With Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev says critics of his policy towards Afghanistan have come to recognise its validity and effectiveness.

He emphasised that Afghanistan's development was impossible without constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, including Uzbekistan.

In an interview with Euronews, Shavkat Mirziyoyev insisted Uzbekistan's approach to Afghanistan had always been pragmatic and strategically focused on long-term stability.

“We have never isolated or turned away from our neighbour. We have always believed that Afghanistan's development is impossible without constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, including Uzbekistan as its closest and most significant partner,” he said.

The Uzbek president noted Afghanistan's caretaker government had managed to stabilise the situation and redirect resources towards infrastructure development, including airports, railway networks, water and energy facilities, as well as reducing opium cultivation.

He also stressed Afghanistan should be seen through the lens of emerging strategic opportunities, given the current circumstances.

Mirziyoyev underscored the vital importance of integrating Afghanistan into global economic processes, particularly through the implementation of infrastructure projects.

“In this context, we are ready to work alongside the European Union and other international partners to promote a positive agenda and initiatives that will not only help Afghanistan overcome its current crises but also ensure long-term development,” he added.

“The primary task at this stage, in our view, is to continue to provide assistance to Afghanistan in the field of education,” the Uzbek leader commented.

He believed stability and reconstruction in Afghanistan aligned with the shared interests of Central Asian nations and the European Union.

