Funds Worth Rs 5,000Cr Approved For NH In Rajasthan: Dy CM Diya Kumari

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 5,000 crore for 21 new national highway projects in Rajasthan.

Under this initiative, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake major road construction projects, including 4-lane expansion of Nagaur-Netra Road and Raipur-Jassakheda Road Construction of Gangapur City Bypass and Karauli Bypass and improvement of 13 accident-prone black spots.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Diya Kumari highlighted the government's commitment to infrastructure development in the state.

She emphasised that under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership, the state government is setting new benchmarks in infrastructure development.

Last year, Rs 12,620 crore was spent on roads, bridges, and ROBs/RUBs, marking the highest expenditure to date in the state plan.

"The double engine government of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is setting new standards of development. Last year, Rs 12,620 crore was spent for construction of roads, bridges/ROBs/RUBs in the state plan, which is the highest till date. This year, a provision of Rs 17,384 crore has been made in the road development budget by making a historic increase. Various construction works including rural roads, major district roads (MDR), state highways are done in the state plan," she added.

This year, the road development budget has been increased to Rs 17,384 crore, ensuring extensive work on rural roads, major district roads (MDR), and state highways.

Additionally, Rs 1,300 crore was utilised from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) last year for road construction projects across Rajasthan.

Additional Chief Secretary Praveen Gupta credited this achievement to the efforts and effective monitoring by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, ensuring maximum utilisation of funds, including amounts accumulated from previous years.

This unprecedented investment in road infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, safety, and economic growth in Rajasthan, said officials.