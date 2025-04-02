MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Grupo MAS accelerates logistics and cuts waste with Cimcorp's 'fast automation'

April 2, 2025 by David Edwards

Cimcorp , a provider of robotic handling solutions, has been selected by Grupo MAS, a family-owned food distribution business in Spain, to optimize fresh fruit distribution through automation.

Cimcorp will implement an advanced order-picking system at the Grupo MAS distribution center in Guillena, Sevilla, to ensure faster deliveries, improved employee support, and a more sustainable supply chain.

This strategic move reinforces Grupo MAS' commitment to innovation, operational excellence and providing the freshest products to its customers.

With more than 50 years of experience in the food distribution sector, Grupo MAS operates a growing network of supermarkets, convenience markets, and cafes across Andalusia and Extremadura.

Facing challenges such as limited space, rising logistics costs, and increasing demand for efficiency, Grupo MAS sought a solution to optimize its logistics operations without compromising employee wellbeing.

Cimcorp's proven automation technology stood out as the perfect fit, able to not only boost productivity but also support employees in their daily work.

Jose Manuel Martín Alba, director, logistics and transport, at Grupo MAS, says:“With Cimcorp's solution, we can prepare goods in 24 hours, giving us the flexibility and agility to deliver to our more than 200 stores.

“The system will reduce manual handling, streamline operations and improve stock control, enabling our team to focus on higher-value tasks while enjoying a safer and more structured work environment.”

Notably, Cimcorp's automation will support Grupo MAS' commitment to sustainability, a key pillar of the company's business strategy.

Grupo MAS runs a dedicated“Zero Waste” program that drives the implementation of sustainable solutions across all operations to reduce environmental impact.

Cimcorp's robotic technology and intelligent software will ensure perishable goods move swiftly through the distribution process to significantly reduce food waste, minimize shrinkage, and deliver the freshest fruit to customers.

Martín Alba says:“This project aligns perfectly with our long-term goal of becoming a regional leader in distribution while upholding our commitment to sustainability.

“With Cimcorp's technology, we can reduce our environmental impact by optimizing logistics, minimizing waste and supporting local farmers who supply fresh, seasonal produce to our stores.”

Beyond operational benefits, Grupo MAS' automation initiative will directly enhance the customer experience. With a more efficient logistics network, Grupo MAS can ensure that fresh fruit is always available in stores before they open, with full product availability across all SKUs.

Martín Alba says:“Customers expect fresh products at all times, and this solution ensures we meet those expectations. By accelerating order fulfillment and improving accuracy, we can deliver the right products at the right time-every time.”

As Grupo MAS prepares for its ambitious growth agenda for 2026-2028 and beyond, investing in automation is a crucial step toward scalability. Cimcorp's solution will enable the logistics team to adapt seamlessly to increasing sales volumes and evolving market demands.

Hannu Kailasvuo, director, business development at Cimcorp Group, says:“We are proud to support Grupo MAS in this transformation. Our automation technology is designed to simplify complexity, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

“Innovation is in Cimcorp's DNA, and this project is a testament to how forward-thinking companies like Grupo MAS are leveraging automation to drive long-term success. Together, we are shaping the future of fresh food distribution.”