Qatar's Growing Role As Global Mediator 'Deeply Necessary': Ex-Finnish President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Former President of Finland and member of the UN Secretary-General's High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation, H E Tarja Halonen, has praised Qatar's growing role as a global mediator, describing its efforts as both“difficult” and deeply necessary at a time when international diplomacy faces mounting challenges.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula during her recent visit to Doha, Halonen said Qatar's commitment to mediation stands out amid an increasingly polarised global order.“I respect very much that Qatar is doing this very difficult work,” she said.

“The United Nations knows very well that mediation is not very fashionable today, as some states are more interested in their own power and in transactional diplomacy.”

Halonen stressed that the complexities of today's global crises demand collective action rather than unilateral approaches.“We should not think not only about countries but about our own planet, no country alone can save it,” she said, noting that Qatar's mediation efforts require patience.

“Good things very seldom happen quickly, but it would be really important if we could achieve a different kind of atmosphere in the Middle East.”

Halonen's visit to Qatar coincided with the Doha Forum 2025 and the 108th Finnish Independence Day celebrations. She said returning to Doha offered a new perspective on the rapidly evolving relationship between Finland and Qatar, particularly following the opening of Finland's embassy in Doha.

She has a long-standing engagement with Qatar and visited the country first time in 1998 as Foreign Minister. In 2007, she made an official visit to Qatar as President of Finland and met with Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. That visit also featured her keynote address at the 7th Doha Forum, underscoring her continuing connection with the country's diplomatic platform.



Qatar wakes up to cloudy weather with thunder and scattered rain

Flamengo blank Pyramids to win FIFA Challenger Cup, set up finale with PSG Registration begins for Marmi 2026 Championships on December 21

Read Also

“I wanted to come again because I have been here many times in the past, but now we have an embassy and resident ambassador,” she said, adding that new Finnish Ambassador H E Juha Mustonen recently assumed his tenure in Qatar.

Finland's Embassy in Qatar began operations in late 2021, with an official inauguration in February 2023, which marked a major step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Halonen expressed optimism about the expanding scope of cooperation.“I am happy to notice that not only relations with Qatar, which of course are the most important, have developed, but also that cooperation among Gulf countries has become stronger,” she said. She also pointed to emerging trilateral cooperation between Nordic and Gulf states, together with Unesco, describing it as a new and promising form of international networking.

Former President of Finland H E Tarja Halonen with Finnish Ambassador to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen at Finland's 108th Independence Day celebrations held recently in Doha.

During her visit, Halonen took part in Doha World Negotiation Day 2025, organised by UNITAR in collaboration with the Doha Forum and Qatar Debate. She also met with Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. They discussed the role of education in social development and explored opportunities for collaboration in educational innovation.

In addition, Halonen participated in a high-level dialogue with the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf Countries and Yemen at the UN House in Doha, co-hosted by the Embassy of Finland, alongside several other engagements.

As Finland's first female president, who led the country for 12 years, Halonen is widely recognised for her advocacy of human rights and equality. She has also served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, and Member of the Finnish Parliament.

Commenting on the global state of women's leadership today, she said progress has fallen short of expectations.“Those of us who were active in politics in the 1990s thought there would be stronger progress in gender equality, but that was not true,” she said.“Now, even though women's roles are bigger and more important, we also see much more aggressive counter-reaction.”

Halonen emphasised that addressing gender inequality requires engagement beyond women alone.“We encourage girls and women to use their power and abilities, but today we must also focus more on the behaviour of men and boys,” she said. She added that families play a crucial role in shaping attitudes, particularly as violence against women has become more visible.“We all have a responsibility to help create new roles, because the current model is too narrow for men as well. Most men and most women want harmony.”