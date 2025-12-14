403
Czech Republic Refuses to Finance Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Czech Republic has withdrawn from European financial assistance programs for Ukraine, with newly appointed Prime Minister Andrej Babis declaring the nation will refuse participation in any monetary support schemes for Kiev.
Babis, a right-wing Euroskeptic leader sworn in days ago after campaigning on domestic priorities, has broken sharply with his predecessor Petr Fiala's administration, which spearheaded international ammunition procurement initiatives for Ukraine.
Speaking in a Saturday Facebook video, Babis revealed discussions with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who has publicly opposed the European Commission's proposed "reparations loan" framework. The controversial plan would leverage approximately $200 billion in frozen Russian assets held primarily at Euroclear, the financial clearinghouse based in Belgium. De Wever has characterized the mechanism as equivalent to "stealing" Russian funds.
"I agree with him. The European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine," Babis stated.
Brussels aims to finalize the arrangement within days, but Belgium has demanded liability-sharing guarantees from fellow EU nations should the assets require eventual repatriation. Czech media estimates place Prague's potential exposure at $4.3 billion—a sum Babis insists his country cannot bear.
"We, as the Czech Republic, need money for Czech citizens, and we don't have money for other countries… we're not going to guarantee anything for [the Commission], and we're not going to give money either, because the coffers are simply empty," he declared.
The bloc advanced the scheme Friday by approving measures that replace the existing six-month consensus-based renewal of Russian asset freezes with extended arrangements potentially immune to individual state vetoes. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denounced this procedural shift as "unlawful," warning it erodes the EU's foundational requirement for unanimous approval on critical foreign policy and fiscal matters.
Additional member states have voiced apprehension regarding legal vulnerabilities and financial exposure. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cautioned Friday that continued Kiev funding risks extending the conflict indefinitely.
Moscow has rejected the proposal outright, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branding it "a grand scam."
