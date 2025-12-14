Azizi Developments Partners With Al Rostamani Communications For Candid ANPR Systems At Burj Azizi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Al Rostamani Communications for the supply and installation of advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at Burj Azizi, the world's second-tallest tower. The contract includes the deployment of Candid-branded ANPR cameras and intelligent vehicle-access control technologies engineered to deliver precise plate capture, seamless traffic flow, enhanced security, and efficient operational monitoring across all vehicular entry and exit points of the development.

Candid, the European security solutions brand with a growing global footprint, is renowned for its high-accuracy imaging, fast processing capabilities, and integration-ready software designed for large-scale, high-density environments. Their ANPR systems are widely utilized across smart cities, major infrastructure, commercial complexes, and transport hubs. Al Rostamani Communications, a trusted ICT and ELV solutions provider in the UAE, brings extensive expertise in executing complex, mission-critical technology integrations for the region's most prominent developments.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“We are delighted to welcome Candid, a leading European ANPR solutions provider, as one of our distinguished suppliers. Integrating advanced vehicle-access technologies at Burj Azizi will ensure secure, efficient mobility and intelligent access control-vital for a development of this scale. With Candid's proven capabilities and Al Rostamani Communications' technical expertise, we are strengthening our commitment to future-ready infrastructure that enhances the experience of residents and visitors alike.”

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the 725-meter high, 140 story Burj Azizi offers an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces. An ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section. The residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiards, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids' play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket. Moving upward, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and penthouses.

Up even higher along this vertical world is an all-suite seven-star hotel, set to become a major attraction that will take Dubai's standards of luxury and opulence to new heights. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme. An authentic Emirati restaurant will be among the hotel's signature offerings, complemented by a luxury ballroom and an exclusive beach club.

Among the world records set by Burj Azizi will be the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. At the top, the building will also house a special museum that will showcase the chronology of the structure's evolution, recognizing personalities involved through multimedia exhibits, including photos, videos and graphics.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.