Qatar-China Youth Dialogue Highlights Growing Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Youth from China and Qatar gathered recently in Doha for the third China–Qatar Youth Exchange and Dialogue event, highlighting the growing people-to-people ties and deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

The dialogue, hosted by the Embassy of China in Qatar, brought together young professionals, students, researchers and cultural enthusiasts actively engaged in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines, the Ambassador of China to Qatar, H E Cao Xiaolin, mentioned the participation and dialogue as an increasingly important platform for exchange.

“I'm very happy that this is the third dialogue hosted by the embassy and that more and more Qatari and Chinese young people have joined this dialogue,” he said.

“They presented very good success stories, and they were all wonderful to hear.”



Qatar's growing role as global mediator 'deeply necessary': Ex-Finnish President Flamengo blank Pyramids to win FIFA Challenger Cup, set up finale with PSG

Read Also

Cao expressed confidence in the future of bilateral relations, saying youth engagement reflects the closeness of ties between China and Qatar.

“I believe that our relationship is much closer and we work very hard for a good relationship between our two countries, and I'm very confident the future of our relationship is much brighter,” he said, stressing that preparations are underway for a major summit to be hosted next year that is expected to elevate relations further.

The ambassador also highlighted the strength of current cooperation, noting that political mutual trust has deepened and economic ties continue to expand. China has remained Qatar's largest trading partner for the past five years, while people-to-people exchanges are growing steadily, supported by a surge in Chinese tourists visiting Qatar.

Cao pointed to expanding two-way investment, particularly in advanced sectors. He said Qatari institutions have outlined strategic investment plans in China, especially in high-technology fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and biochemical industries, calling the pace of growth“very fast.” Addressing the wider gathering at the event, Cao emphasised that youth exchanges are not merely about language learning but about fostering mutual understanding and respect between civilisations.

He traced the historical links between Chinese and Arab societies along the ancient Silk Roads and said shared values of peace, tolerance and coexistence continue to guide cooperation today.

He added that as members of the Global South, China and Qatar share common positions on global issues and are committed to promoting a more just and multipolar international order. With the ongoing global uncertainty and regional challenges, Cao said dialogue, openness and youth-driven cooperation remain essential to building a shared future for both nations.