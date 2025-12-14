5 Highlights From Arsenal Vs Wolves Thriller That Expose Fortune, Fragile Defense, Relentless Title Drive

Arsenal vs Wolves ended in chaos as two own goals rescued the leaders in a dramatic 2-1 Premier League clash. Discover how fortune, fragile defense, and late drama shaped a pivotal night in the title race.

Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Wolves was anything but routine. The league leaders relied on two own goals to secure three points, with Sam Johnstone's misfortune in the 70th minute and Yerson Mosquera's stoppage-time header sealing the win. Despite dominating possession and creating more chances, Arsenal struggled to break down Wolves' defense.

Their inability to score from open play highlighted ongoing attacking concerns. Ultimately, fortune favored Mikel Arteta's side, allowing them to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. This result may prove pivotal in their pursuit of the title despite lingering performance issues.

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain firmly anchored at the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering their ninth consecutive defeat. With only two points from 16 matches, Wolves are now just one game away from equaling Sheffield United's infamous record of 17 winless games to start a season.

Tolu Arokodare's late equalizer briefly offered hope, but the cruel own goal from Mosquera in stoppage time crushed their spirits. Despite flashes of resilience, Wolves' lack of confidence and consistency continues to haunt them. Their campaign is spiraling, and survival looks increasingly unlikely unless drastic changes occur in the coming weeks.

While Arsenal celebrated victory, defensive issues remain a pressing concern. William Saliba returned after missing four matches with an ankle injury, but Ben White's hamstring setback added to Arteta's growing list of absentees. With Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, and Riccardo Calafiori already sidelined, Arsenal's backline looks fragile. White lasted only 30 minutes before being forced off, leaving Arteta with limited options.

These recurring injuries could undermine Arsenal's title push, especially against stronger opponents. Despite their attacking depth, the defensive instability threatens to derail momentum. Arteta must find solutions quickly to maintain balance and ensure the team remains competitive throughout the season.

Despite their struggles, Wolves created the best chance of the first half. Hwang Hee-Chan broke free after Declan Rice's long throw left Arsenal's defense scrambling, but his effort lacked conviction, allowing David Raya to save comfortably. Later, Hwang risked dismissal with a studs-up tackle on Myles Lewis-Skelly, escaping with only a yellow card.

Wolves showed glimpses of fight, yet their inability to convert opportunities remains costly. With just three shot attempts compared to Arsenal's sixteen, their attacking output was minimal. This lack of cutting edge continues to define their season, leaving them vulnerable even when defensive resilience is present.

Arteta's second-half substitutions proved decisive. Introducing Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Mikel Merino injected urgency into Arsenal's play after a frustrating opening hour. Although Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres missed chances, Gabriel Jesus' late involvement pressured Mosquera into conceding the decisive own goal. Wolves' substitute Arokodare briefly turned the tide with his equalizer, but Arsenal's depth ultimately made the difference.

The contrasting impact of substitutions highlighted the gulf between the two squads. Arsenal's bench provided quality reinforcements, while Wolves lacked similar firepower. This disparity ensured Arsenal escaped with victory, reinforcing the importance of squad depth in a grueling Premier League campaign.