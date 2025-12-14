Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Wakes Up To Cloudy Weather With Thunder And Scattered Rain

2025-12-14 01:01:44
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting early this morning. December 14, 2025, various parts of Qatar witnessed lightning and thunder accompanied by rain, including in the capital Doha.

The Qatar Meteorology Department reported at 8am that continuous observations of light rain were recorded in some areas, including Doha city and its suburbs. The winds were mainly light northeasterly to northwesterly, becoming stronger during rainfall.

In another update, it stated that Mesaieed, Al Shahaniyah and Al Shehaimiya stations recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 15°C, while the capital Doha recorded 18°C.

In a previous report, the meteorology had forecast that there would be chances of rain of varying intensity at different periods throughout the week, which could also be accompanied by sudden strong winds.

The department urged the public to remain cautious and to follow official sources for safety instructions and timely updates.

The Peninsula

