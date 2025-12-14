Qatar Wakes Up To Cloudy Weather With Thunder And Scattered Rain
Doha, Qatar: Starting early this morning. December 14, 2025, various parts of Qatar witnessed lightning and thunder accompanied by rain, including in the capital Doha.
The Qatar Meteorology Department reported at 8am that continuous observations of light rain were recorded in some areas, including Doha city and its suburbs. The winds were mainly light northeasterly to northwesterly, becoming stronger during rainfall.Read Also
-
Qatar adopts new generation vehicle licence plate, replacement to happen in phases
Department of Meteorology warns of thundery rain, poor visibility, strong wind and high sea
Flamengo blank Pyramids to win FIFA Challenger Cup, set up finale with PSG
In another update, it stated that Mesaieed, Al Shahaniyah and Al Shehaimiya stations recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 15°C, while the capital Doha recorded 18°C.
In a previous report, the meteorology had forecast that there would be chances of rain of varying intensity at different periods throughout the week, which could also be accompanied by sudden strong winds.
The department urged the public to remain cautious and to follow official sources for safety instructions and timely updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment