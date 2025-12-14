4 Huge Wrestlemania Opponents That Could Retire John Cena After WWE's Shock Tease

WWE hinted at The Rock confronting John Cena. But who else could be his final WrestleMania foe?

The Final Boss stands tall as the most obvious candidate. Earlier this year, Cena shockingly turned heel, a move driven by The Rock's influence. With that history, the People's Champion could resurface after Cena's supposed farewell match to stop him from walking away. WWE may then set the stage for one last Rock vs. Cena showdown at WrestleMania 42. If this clash happens, it could mark Cena's permanent exit from the squared circle.

The Scottish Warrior has already brushed shoulders with Cena during this retirement tour, though only in a tag team setting. Given their past heated exchanges, McIntyre deserves a singles program against the veteran. If WWE decides to stretch Cena's farewell journey with a Saturday Night's Main Event twist, McIntyre could be the one chosen to close the book on Cena's legendary career at WrestleMania 42.

Roman Reigns and John Cena have collided twice before, and both times Reigns walked away victorious. Yet in this current run, the two icons have not crossed paths. WrestleMania 42 could be the perfect stage for the Franchise Player to lock horns with the Tribal Chief once more. If booked, Reigns might stand as Cena's last opponent, cementing his dominance while closing out Cena's storied journey.

The Beast Incarnate has a brutal history with Cena. At Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar dismantled the Cenation Leader in dominant fashion. A rematch at WrestleMania 42 would give Cena a chance at revenge, while also adding marquee star power to the Showcase of Immortals. For fans, another Cena vs. Lesnar battle would be a blockbuster attraction, and for Cena, it could serve as the ultimate curtain call.