Katara Hosts Live Broadcast Of Libyan National Museum Opening

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), in cooperation with the Libyan Embassy in Qatar, organised a live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Libyan National Museum.

The event was attended by General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation H E Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti and Ambassador of Libya to Qatar H E Mohamed Mustafa Al-Lafi, along with a number of ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, and members of the Libyan community.

The cultural evening reflected Katara's role as a platform for intercultural dialogue and for building bridges of communication between peoples.



In his address, the Ambassador of Libya expressed his great pride in sharing this significant cultural event with the public in Doha, praising the fraternal relations that unite Libya and Qatar. He also congratulated the Qatari leadership, government, and people on the occasion of Qatar National Day, emphasising the deep fraternal ties and joint cooperation between the two countries.

General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) H E Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, Ambassador of Libya to Qatar H E Mohamed Mustafa Al-Lafi and others during the event.

The Ambassador noted that the Libyan National Museum is not merely a cultural monument, but a living testament to the depth of Libyan history and the diversity of its civilizations spanning thousands of years, from Greek, Roman, and Islamic periods to the human heritage that has shaped Libyan identity throughout the ages.

He affirmed that the museum tells the story of a resilient and creative people, embodying the Libyan people's will to preserve their heritage, safeguard their national memory, and present Libya in a bright light befitting its historical and cultural standing.

He also stressed the importance of museums as beacons of knowledge and bridges for cultural exchange, expressing his hope that this museum will serve as a space for cultural convergence and a starting point for further cooperation between Libya and its brothers and friends in various fields.

The attendees then watched a presentation about the National Museum and a video about Tripoli Media Days.

At the conclusion of the event, they expressed their appreciation for this cultural initiative, which allowed them to follow the opening of the Libyan National Museum in an interactive atmosphere.

They emphasised that such events enhance awareness of shared history and reinforce the role of culture in building bridges of understanding between nations.

For its part, Katara, through organizing this live broadcast, demonstrated its pioneering role in supporting Arab culture and embracing initiatives that highlight the nation's rich heritage and bring people closer to their human legacy, based on its mission as a meeting place for cultures and a platform for cultural interaction.

This event is an extension of Katara's efforts to utilize culture as a tool for rapprochement and to strengthen the Arab presence on the global cultural scene.