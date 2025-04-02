Raaj Shaandilyaa Backed ‘The Verdict 498A’ To Bring Story Of Engineer-Turned Advocate To Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Raaj Shaandilyaa is set to bankroll an upcoming film 'The Verdict 498A' based on Deeptanshu Shukla's life, an engineer-turned advocate who sacrificed his career to fight against the rampant misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Bengali director Anindya Bikas Datta. The makers have officially acquired the life rights of Deeptanshu Shukla. The film will shed light on how false dowry harassment cases have become a tool of legal abuse, leading to broken families, wrongful imprisonments, and tragic suicides.

Talking about the film, Raaj Shaandilyaa said,“This is not just Deeptanshu's story, it's the story of thousands of families suffering in silence, crushed by a system that has turned justice into a weapon. We cannot allow innocent lives to be destroyed under the guise of women's protection. True equality demands justice for all. Atul Subhash's tragic end is a heartbreaking reminder that the system is failing the very people it was meant to protect. But giving up is not the answer. This film will inspire those falsely accused to stand their ground, just as Deeptanshu did”.

He further mentioned,“Life is a gift from God, do not let falsehood steal it from you. Stand up for your family, fight back, and together, we must put an end to the devasta ng misuse of this law. India is a democratic nation, and now is the time to reform our judicial system to ensure it remains unbiased and does not favor any particular gender. I urge the Government of India to take strict action against those who manipulate the law in the name of justice. My humble appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, our nation urgently needs a Man's Protection Act. Justice must not be selective, it must be fair and equal to all”.

While Section 498A was introduced to protect women from domestic violence and dowry harassment, its increasing misuse has led to innocent men and their families suffering irreversible damage. The impact isn't limited to the accused groom, it extends to his entire family. Mothers, sisters, daughters, and even elderly women are being implicated in baseless cases, forcing them into prolonged legal battles that share their lives.

The tragic cases of Atul Subhash, Manav Sharma, Puneet Khurana, Petaru Gollapalli, and Nishant Tripathi serve as stark reminders that many men choose to end their lives rather than endure the shame and trauma of being falsely accused.

Deeptanshu Shukla's journey is one of resilience and defiance. After graduating as an engineer from IIT Kanpur, his life took a drastic turn when he was falsely accused under Section 498A. Instead of surrendering to injustice, false cases, and the influence of powerful political connections, he sought to understand the law to fight back. Later, he studied law to become the voice of innocent men trapped in the legal crossfire.

Director Anindya Bikas Datta said,“False accusations don't just ruin the accused, they devastate en re families. A single fabricated case can push a man to the brink of suicide. It's time for society to wake up and demand a fairer system”.

'The Verdict 498A' is gearing up to go on floors soon. The film will be produced under Kathavachak Films, Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Laho.

The film will be shot in Hindi and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.