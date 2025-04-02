Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier Visits Alley Of Martyrs

2025-04-02 02:23:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse Elke Büdenbender, who are on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on April 2, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

