Maha Govt Transfers Seven Bureaucrats In A Minor Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred seven bureaucrats.

Nishi Pandey, an IAS officer of the 2001 batch, has been posted as Managing Director of Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Laxminarayan Mishra, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch, has been posted as Joint Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Bharat Bastewad, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch and CEO of Raigad Zilla Parishad, has been appointed Commissioner of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Nagpur.

Indurani Jakhar, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, who is the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Collector, Palghar district.

Vasumana Pant, an IAS officer of the 2017 batch, who is Director General, VANAMATI, Nagpur, has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Vaishnavi B, an IAS officer of the 2019 batch, who is Chief Executive Officer, Akola Zilla Parishad, has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Neha Bhosle, an IAS officer of the 2020 batch, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Raigad Zilla Parishad.

Earlier, on March 25, the state government transferred five IAS officers.

The state government posted B. H. Palawe, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, who is Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Palghar, as the Managing Director, Maharashtra State Financial Corporation, Mumbai.

Manoj Ranade, an IAS officer of the 2014 batch and the Director of Municipal Administration, Mumbai, was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Palghar.

Shubham Gupta, an IAS officer of the 2019 batch and the Municipal Commissioner of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad City Municipal Corporation, was posted as Member Secretary, Vidarbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur.

Anjali Ramesh, an IAS officer of the 2020 batch, after transfer of cadre from Madhya Pradesh, was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Hindoli.

Zenith Chandra Deonthula, an IAS officer of the 2022 batch, who is Assistant Collector, Varora Sub-Division, Chandrapur, was posted as Project Officer, ITDP, Kinwat, and Assistant Collector, Kinwat Sub-Division, Nanded.