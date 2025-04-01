WELL Health Announces Receipt Of MCTO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF ) (" WELL " or the " Company "), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, announces that further to its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") for a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") to be imposed in respect of its delay in filing its annual information form, audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, all for the year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the " Annual Filings "), the BCSC has today granted the MCTO. The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed, including the disposition or acquisition of securities of the Company under any automatic plan. During this period, the Company has undertaken not to, directly or indirectly, issue or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of any shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities of the Company.

The Company will issue a news release announcing completion of filing of the Annual Filings at such time as they are completed and filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders, including issuing bi-weekly default status reports by way of news releases, which will be filed on SEDAR+.

The delay in the Annual Filings arises from the matters previously disclosed in WELL's news release dated March 28, 2025. WELL continues to work toward completing the filings as soon as practicable.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 41,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 200 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: .

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

