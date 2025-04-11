Training For Library Staff Held In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A training for library staff has been in Ganja, based on new educational modules, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) jointly with the Azerbaijan National Library with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture.

At the training, which was attended by library employees operating in Naftalan, Dashkasan, Goranboy, Goygol and Samukh regions, as well as the city of Ganja, PhD in art history, Acting director of MEMIM Vugar Humbatov and employee of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Culture Department Tajir Gurbanov emphasized the need for such trainings to promote the professional development of library workers, provide them with modern library management and accessibility of digital resources, as well as the use of modern programs in regional libraries.

Heads of departments of the Azerbaijan National Library, PhD in History Aygun Kocak and Sevinj Afandiyeva made presentations on the topics of "Innovative methods and application of information technologies in librarianship" and "Application of automated library management system".

In conclusion, an exchange of views and discussions on the topics took place, and questions of interest to the training participants were answered.

Recall that at the beginning of this year, MEMIM organized a training for employees of Sheki libraries.

