Swiss Student Breaks Drone World Speed Record

Français fr Un étudiant bat un record du monde de vitesse avec son drone Original Read more: Un étudiant bat un record du monde de vitesse avec son dron

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Samuele Gobbi, a student at the Fribourg School of Engineering and Architecture (HEIA-FR), has smashed the world speed record with a quadricopter drone, reaching 557.64km/h. This achievement has been entered in the Guinness World Records. This content was published on April 11, 2025 - 14:08 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It was a personal challenge that turned into a technical feat: in just one semester, Gobbi developed, built and tested a drone that set a speed record, HEIA-FR said in a press release on Friday.

A keen FPV (First Person View) pilot, the electrical engineering student is closely following the rapid technological developments in the field of drones. With his friends, he designed his first prototype as part of his course, with the aim of making it as fast as possible.

External Content

Given the promising results, Gobbi suggested that for his Master's thesis he should study the optimisation of high-speed flight with a quadricopter. Under the supervision of Nicolas Rouvé, and with the support of members of the HEIA-FR's Interdisciplinary UAV Research Group (GRID), Gobbi developed, built and tested the“Fastboy 2” UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).

Interdisciplinary project

Some innovative concepts set Fastboy 2 apart from the competition: its inertial water cooling system and its revolutionary aerodynamic design.

More More Record-breaking Switzerland: from the world's steepest railway to the largest igloo

This content was published on Apr 16, 2024 Some of the most impressive – and surprising – world records held by Swiss engineers, scientists and adventurers.

Read more: Record-breaking Switzerland: from the world's steepest railway to the largest iglo