Swiss Student Breaks Drone World Speed Record
It was a personal challenge that turned into a technical feat: in just one semester, Gobbi developed, built and tested a drone that set a speed record, HEIA-FR said in a press release on Friday.
A keen FPV (First Person View) pilot, the electrical engineering student is closely following the rapid technological developments in the field of drones. With his friends, he designed his first prototype as part of his course, with the aim of making it as fast as possible.External Content
Given the promising results, Gobbi suggested that for his Master's thesis he should study the optimisation of high-speed flight with a quadricopter. Under the supervision of Nicolas Rouvé, and with the support of members of the HEIA-FR's Interdisciplinary UAV Research Group (GRID), Gobbi developed, built and tested the“Fastboy 2” UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).Interdisciplinary project
Some innovative concepts set Fastboy 2 apart from the competition: its inertial water cooling system and its revolutionary aerodynamic design.More More Record-breaking Switzerland: from the world's steepest railway to the largest igloo
