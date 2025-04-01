Leveling The Field: Riverside Soccer Initiative Supports Local Talent

The Edgar Family Foundation aims to level the playing field for talented soccer players who face financial hardship.

Focused on equity and access, the Riverside Soccer Initiative funds high school and club athletes through scholarships and travel assistance.

- Bill EdgarRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Edgar Family Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Riverside Soccer Initiative, a bold, community-driven campaign designed to eliminate financial barriers for student-athletes across the city. The initiative will provide direct financial support to both Arlington High School's boys' and girls' soccer teams and local club players and teams who face economic hardship.Founded by longtime coach, team manager, and youth sports advocate Bill Edgar, the initiative is rooted in the belief that every child deserves a chance to play-regardless of their financial situation. With decades of experience on the sidelines, Edgar has seen firsthand how rising costs for club fees, uniforms, tournaments, and travel often keep gifted players from progressing in the game they love.“It's heartbreaking to watch a talented kid step away from the sport because their family can't afford the costs,” said Edgar.“This initiative is our way of stepping in, building support systems, and creating long-term opportunities for young athletes who deserve the chance to shine.”Supporting Both School and Club SoccerThe Riverside Soccer Initiative launches with a dual focus:Provide resources for Arlington High School's boys' and girls' soccer teams, including gear, travel, and tournament costs.Support individual club players throughout the Riverside area with scholarships and assistance covering club fees, tournament travel, and developmental opportunities.The initiative's first campaign, called“The Starting 11,” is a peer-to-peer fundraising effort that invites members of the community to sponsor individual athletes, help fund specific team needs, or contribute to a broader scholarship pool. A portion of all donations raised will be dedicated to a permanent scholarship fund under the Edgar Family Foundation, ensuring ongoing support for years to come.Long-Term Vision: A Home for Riverside SoccerBeyond financial support, the Riverside Soccer Initiative is setting its sights on an ambitious long-term goal: the development of a dedicated soccer facility in the city of Riverside. This venue would serve as a central hub for training, tournaments, and mentorship programs-a place where players, coaches, and families from all walks of life can come together to grow the game.“This isn't just about today,” said Edgar.“It's about creating a foundation-literally and figuratively-for the future of soccer in Riverside. We want to build something lasting that supports the next generation of players.”Get InvolvedThe Riverside Soccer Initiative invites the public to join the movement. Community members, businesses, alumni, and former players can support in the following ways:Donate via the Edgar Family Foundation's official Givebutter campaign:Sponsor a player, team, or campaignShare the initiative with your network to help raise awareness and build momentumAll donations are tax-deductible and go directly toward supporting student-athletes and local soccer programs. Supporters will also be recognized on the foundation's website and in campaign materials, and local businesses may be featured in social media thank-you posts as part of the sponsorship package.For more information, visit or contact Bill Edgar at 951-640-9094.About the Edgar Family Foundation:The Edgar Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Riverside, California. Its mission is to create opportunity and promote equity for youth in sports and education through direct financial support, community-based initiatives, and long-term program development.Contact: Bill EdgarPhone: 951-640-9094Email: ...Website:

