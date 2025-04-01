Punjab Police Avert Terror Attack, Operative Linked To ISI Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 1 (IANS) In a major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has averted a possible terror attack in the state with the arrest of an operative linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and recovered one hand grenade from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaiveer Tyagi, alias Jawed, a resident of Baroli Village in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP), who is currently residing in Ludhiana.

DGP Yadav said that the CI Amritsar team received an input revealing that the abroad-based individual identified as Sehlam, who is working for Pakistan-ISI agency, along with his cousin identified as Jaiveer Tyagi has been hatching a conspiracy to target the government infrastructure through terror attacks in various cities to disturb peace and harmony of the state.

The input further revealed that Tyagi has also retrieved the consignment of hand grenade from the area of Amritsar and is waiting for his other accomplices near Tara Wala Pul in Amritsar to commit a major crime, he said, adding that acting swiftly on credible inputs police teams from CI Amritsar launched an intelligence-led operation and apprehended accused Jaiveer Tyagi after recovering one hand grenade from his possession.

The DGP said that further investigations revealed that Jaiveer had been residing in Ludhiana for the past 14-15 years and was in contact with Sehlam through encrypted messaging apps.

Probe has also revealed that on Sehlam's instructions, the accused Jaiveer had procured the grenade, he said, while adding that further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.