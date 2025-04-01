FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF Corporation has announced that, effective April 1, 2025, Heather Remley will assume the role of President and CEO. In this role, Remley will lead BASF Corporation, the largest affiliate of BASF SE, one of the leading chemical companies worldwide.

Remley brings extensive global leadership experience to the role, having served in key positions in both Europe and the United States since joining BASF in 2016. Most recently, she served as President of BASF's Global Engineering Services division, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President for BASF's Petrochemicals business in North America, based in Houston, Texas.

"We are delighted to welcome Heather back home to the United States as President and CEO," said Anup Kothari, Member of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE with responsibility for North America. "Her extensive leadership and industry expertise will be instrumental in enabling our global operating divisions and service units in the United States while driving the company's winning culture, in line with the global Winning Ways strategy."

"I am honored to take on the role of President and CEO of BASF Corporation and lead our talented team in one of BASF's most significant markets," said Heather Remley. "Having gained invaluable experience working across the globe, I am excited to return to the U.S. and build on our strong foundation of innovation, performance culture and passion for chemistry."

Born in Pennsylvania, Remley holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Lafayette College and a Master of Business Administration from Boston College.

Photo for download: Heather Remley becomes President and CEO of BASF Corporation

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

Logo:

SOURCE BASF

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED