BISSELL® Takes Cleaning To The Edge With New Crosswave® Edge

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its debut nearly a decade ago, BISSELL has sold more than 5 million CrossWave® machines. Now, CrossWave Edge joins the lineup with features specifically designed for cleaning up after pets. With two times more suction than the leading competitive wet dry vac* and paired with BISSELL Pet Pro Oxy Multi-Surface Formula for tough pet stains and odors, CrossWave Edge delivers a deep, effortless clean you can see.

Designed for powerful performance on sealed hard floors and area rugs, CrossWave® Edge features:



Simplified Cleaning Routine: Vacuums, washes, and dries floors simultaneously.

Edge-to-Edge Cleaning: ZeroGapTM Technology delivers a zero-millimeter gap edge cleaning for a superior clean all the way to the baseboard.

Corded Suction Power: 2X more suction than the leading competitor*.

Tangle-Free Technology : Minimize annoying hair wrap and clogging.

Multi-Surface Cleaning: Tackle messes on sealed hard floors and freshen area rugs.

Fresh Clean Every Time: Two-tank technology ensures cleaning with fresh water + solution, while dirty water goes to a separate tank.

Self-Cleaning Cycle: Refreshes the brush roll, flushes dirty debris, and helps maintain performance. Power Through Pet Stains: Pet Pro Oxy Multi-Surface Formula is the only OXY-powered multi-surface formula for tough pet stains and odors.

"Pet parents and busy households need a powerful, easy-to-use cleaning solution," said Todd Manegold, Vice President & General Manager of Wash at BISSELL. "CrossWave Edge delivers exactly that-edge-to-edge cleaning power with features designed to tackle messes effortlessly."

The new CrossWave Edge machine doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves PetsTM through BISSELL's support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

For more details on the CrossWave Edge and the full lineup of BISSELL® CrossWave® machines, visit BISSELL .

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps support its mission, impacting more than 939,000 pet lives. Learn more on: BISSELL , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

Media Contact: [email protected]

*vs. Shark® HydroVac peak lift at floor

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.