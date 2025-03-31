Montego Bay, Jamaica Positioned For Long-Term Growth, Says Dr Chang

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Okoye Henry

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Deputy prime minister and minister of national security, Dr Horace Chang, says investments in Montego Bay by government and private sector stakeholders are positioning the city for long-term stability and growth; highlighted projects in infrastructure, tourism and business operations, with more to come on stream.

“The investments that have been directed into Montego Bay create the foundation for continued growth and development,” said Dr Chang, a member of parliament for St James North Western, was addressing the Montego Bay Free Zone's (MBFZ) 40th Anniversary Client Awards Ceremony in the parish on March 27.

Citing the construction of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road, he said that the project will dramatically improve transportation and economic accessibility to Montego Bay.

The bypass will be a four-lane highway that starts at a grade-separated intersection along the new Long Hill bypass that is currently being constructed. The plan is to extend the highway to Hopewell and Lucea in Hanover and beyond, providing critical connectivity along the western end.

“We have also seen investment in the Sangster International Airport,” Dr Chang pointed out, noting that the city's infrastructure, healthcare, entertainment, and business services will continue to evolve.

Dr Chang, in congratulating the MBFZ for 40 years of operation, urged the entity to remain a driving force for transformation through innovation. He said his expectation is that young entrepreneurs will continue to promote new ideas in the MBFZ space for another four decades to come.

For her part, minister of legal and constitutional affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, who is MP for St. James West Central, applauded the resilience of the businesses in the space, noting that they have overcome various challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, as the Montego Freeport celebrates these 40 years, I want to commend all of you who have been a part of it. You have come a long way and others will come after you, but what is sure is that you are leaving a legacy.

“And so all who do business, who invest, who work here, may you prosper,” Malahoo Forte said.

Permanent secretary in the ministry of industry, investment and commerce, Sancia Bennett Templer, in her remarks, urged investors to seize the opportunities available within Jamaica's special economic zone regime.

The permanent secretary underscored the importance of sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced business models, and welcomes investments in these areas that will ensure that the MBFZ remains a vital driver of economic growth for years to come.

The ceremony honoured long-standing businesses and dedicated employees who have significantly contributed to the Free Zone's success over 40 years.

