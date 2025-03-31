403
France Hopes To Avoid Trade War With US
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) France voiced hopes that Europe would avoid a trade war with the US, but promised to respond with reciprocal measures if US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs took effect.
French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said in a press statement today that Europe will never be united and strong if it allows itself to be pushed around in an unwanted trade war.
The US President announced that the counter-tariffs he will announce this week will include all countries, not just a limited number of countries with the largest trade imbalances with the US.
He promised to announce a massive tariff plan on Wednesday, which he called Liberation Day, meaning freeing the US from foreign goods.
