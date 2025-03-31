Tejas Deoskar's ‘Ground Zero’ And ‘Devmanus’ To Release On The Same Date

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar is gearing up for an extraordinary milestone in Indian cinema, as two of his directorial ventures-'Ground Zero' and 'Devmanus'-are set to release simultaneously on April 25, 2025.

Both these films highlight distinct storytelling styles across different languages and genres.

'Devmanus' is a gripping Marathi thriller produced by Luv Films. It features a stellar cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave. It talks about a devout priest whose peaceful existence unravels after a moral transgression forces him to choose between confession and making amends.

On the other hand, 'Ground Zero' produced by Excel Entertainment, is an intense Hindi drama headlined by Emraan Hashmi. The synopsis of the movie reads - "After the 2001 Parliament attack, BSF officer Dubey leads a 2-year probe uncovering the mastermind Ghazi Baba, enabling India's biggest anti-terror operation."

The cast of the drama further includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain,Mukesh Tiwari, Lalit Prabhakar, Satya Prakash, Aeklavya Tomer, and Hanun Bawra, among others. 'Ground Zero' has already piqued huge curiosity, with its premise promising a high-stake, emotionally charged cinematic experience.

Reacting to this unique box office moment, Deoskar called it“both a challenge and a privilege”, acknowledging the rarity of helming two films releasing on the same day.

Sharing his thoughts on the experience, the filmmaker said,“It's overwhelming when there's just one film releasing, but having two is an entirely different kind of high. Both films have completely different subjects and are treated uniquely. But the common factor is that they both are powerful. I couldn't have asked for more. It's super fun!"

“Devmanus's teaser is loved by everyone, and so I am eager to share the teaser of Ground Zero with all, as it's also highly awaited,” Deoskar added.

Both the psychological thriller 'Devmanus' and action-packed drama, 'Ground Zero' will be put to the test on April 25, a landmark day for Deoskar.